Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 21
    PBA

    NorthPort rookie Will Navarro earns PBA Player of the Week citation

    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Will Navarro is averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    NORTHPORT cruised to its third straight win and shored up its playoff drive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, thanks to the superb outing of rookie William Navarro.

    The Batang Pier rode on the career-best performance of the former Ateneo big man in claiming the scalp of erstwhile red-hot Converge FiberXers with a 112-97 victory to crack the Top 5 entering the homestretch of the eliminations.

    See Pido says Will Navarro near triple-double a product of sheer hard work

    Navarro, playing only in his fifth game since agreeing to sign with his mother ballclub, captained Northport’s voyage to a big 15-point win behind his full line of 29 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, a steal, and a block for his best all-around showing in a young pro career.

    The 6-foot-6 forward shot a crisp 11-of-14 from the field including a 3-of-4 clip from downtown to cap off his near triple-double play in what could be among the best statlines for a PBA rookie in recent memory.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The import-like numbers were more than enough to earn for Navarro the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 16-20.

    Will Navarro NorthPort Converge PBA

    Watch Now

    He became the third Player of the Week this conference for Northport after Arvin Tolentino and Robert Bolick, as he eclipsed Meralco’s Raymond Almazan and Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson for the weekly honor being handed out by the group regularly covering the PBA beat.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Navarro poured 21 points of his total output in the second half against Converge as Northport sailed away from a slim 52-49 cushion at the break to clinch a crucial win that steadied its playoff track.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      With only a game left in their schedule, the Batang Pier are now in solo fifth spot with a 6-5 record to complete a turnaround after being down in the doldrums midway through the import-spiced tourney.

      Navarro is averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

      Northport’s win likewise snapped the seven-game winning streak of Converge, which played sans import Quincy Miller.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicBarangay GinebratopicTerrence RomeotopicTim ConetopicAlex CabagnottopicPido JarenciotopicWillie Marcial
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Will Navarro is averaging 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again