Pido says Will Navarro near triple-double a product of sheer hard work

WILLIAM Navarro reset his PBA career-high with a near triple double as NorthPort moved on the cusp of securing a playoffs berth in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Navarro came just one assist short of a triple double, finishing with monster numbers of 29 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists in the Batang Pier’s 112-97 rout of importless-Converge on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

And lest everybody forgets, the 6-foot-6 former Ateneo stalwart is only in his sixth game in the pro league.

All his points, rebounds, and assists are all career highs.

“I just wanted to win,” said the soft-spoken forward after the game as the Batang Pier improved above the .500 mark with a 6-5 record.

Navarro even took a hit from Maverick Ahanmisi midway through the fourth quarter that merited an unsportsmanlike foul on the Converge guard.

He went to hit both free throws to give the Batang Pier a 100-83 lead.

Coach Pido Jarencio lauded his prized rookie for being a positive influence on the entire NorthPort team.

He hinted how Navarro has been working hard in practice with the Batang Pier since joining the team in the early part of the conference as its special draft pick in last year’s rookie draft.

“It boils down on how you work at practice. Kung masipag ka sa ensayo, at the same time, nadadala mo 'yung team, 'yung mga players,” said Jarencio.

The NorthPort coach also cited the patience of the rookie despite a bad start in his career as a rookie.

“Yung first time na naglaro siya sa amin, 'yung first three games niya talo,” Jarencio noted. “And then he got the win, nagtuluy-tuloy na, three wins in a row (rin).”

Hopefully, it stays that way for Navarro and the Batang Pier.