Ginebra buries TNT in a hail of three-pointers in Game Three

BARANGAY Ginebra regained the lead in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals thanks to its fiery shooting in the fourth quarter, beating TNT, 117-103, on Friday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee, Jamie Malonzo, and Stanley Pringle took turns hitting from afar to lead a critical 14-2 run that turned Game Three into a rout in the final period as the Gin Kings grabbed a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven title series.

Brownlee recovered from the worst shooting performance of his PBA career by finishing with 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He capped that run with a three, his third of the game, to give Ginebra a 105-94 lead.

The import was 0-of-5 from the outside in Game Two.

Malonzo added 27 points behind a 6-of-9 clip from threes, while Pringle had 22 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the perimeter - the first to make that many treys without a miss in a PBA Finals game.

In total, Ginebra nailed 18 threes in Game Three - a franchise record for a single game and the second most in the PBA Finals next only to the 20 of TNT in a Game 7 win over Rain or Shine in th 2015 Commissioner's Cup.

Pringle also set the tone for Ginebra in a rare start, scoring 11 points as Ginebra grabbed a 29-19 lead at the end of the first, forcing TNT to play catch-up the rest of the way.

“We shot the ball real well tonight from different angles led by Stanley,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “Stanley got us ahead and kept us in the game in the first half and hit big shots in the second half.”

“But it was more of the job that the other guys knew and realized that they need to pick it up for Justin [Brownlee]. We can’t keep going to Justin, Justin, Justin all the time. Other guys have to contribute. Other guys have to be aggressive and take their shots,” Cone added.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Mikey Williams had 19 points for TNT, which didn't do too badly from three-point distance after going 11-of-29. But Ginebra’s firepower was just too much.

TNT was trailing by only a point, 91-90, when Ginebra made that key pullaway with Pringle, Malonzo, and Brownlee clustering the important threes.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 117 – Brownlee 29, Malonzo 27, Pringle 22, Thompson 16, Standhardinger 16, Gray 5, J. Aguilar 2, Pinto 0, Pessumal 0, Onwubere 0, Mariano 0.

TNT 103 – Hollis-Jefferson 32, M. Williams 19, Erram 14, Castro 14, Pogoy 13, Khobuntin 6, Oftana 3, Montalbo 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 29-19; 57-57; 87-81; 117-103.