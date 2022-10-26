Why Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross missed San Miguel's game vs NorthPort

ANTIPOLO – Two key players from San Miguel’s championship years in Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross missed Wednesday’s game, but their absence is expected to be just for the time being.

Lassiter didn’t play and was not at the Ynares Center against NorthPort due to health protocols, while Ross is nursing a sore knee and decided not to give it a go on Wednesday.

Lassiter and Ross joined June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo in sitting out in the game, but the Beermen still won convincingly over NorthPort, 104-86. But Lassiter and Ross are not expected to be out for a lengthy period.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said Ross initially had plans to play as he was in uniform.

“Si Chris Ross, he opted not to play. He told me before the game, just for emergency because last game, he was hit on his left knee,” said Austria.

“It is still swollen. We are playing good naman and he opted not to play to give him some rest because we have important games,” said Austria.

Austria took Lassiter’s situation lightly, jokingly said that it had something to do with San Miguel’s previous game against NLEX where he shot the lights out on Sunday.

“Can’t play today. Maybe because sobra kasing nag-init siya nung last game. 6-out-of-7 sa three points in the last game. Medyo nagulat ata siya,” said Austria with a laugh.

