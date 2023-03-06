‘Share the ball’ instruction led to Jamaal Franklin tantrums — source

IT was a simple instruction that apparently Jamaal Franklin took a little bit personal.

Asked to share the ball in Converge’s PBA Governors Cup game against Barangay Ginebra, the high-scoring import did more than just that as he refused to make an attempt and shot just five from the field in a 120-101 loss on Sunday night.

It was a perplexing performance by Franklin, the league’s leading scorer averaging 37.3 points per game, which stunned not only Barangay Ginebra but also those in the crowd at the Philsports Arena and more watching on national television.

A known explosive scorer who once dropped 61 points in a game in the Chinese Basketball Association, the 31-year-old former NBA player played for 35 minutes but only took five attempts, including none at all in the third period where there were instances he could have easily scored a basket.

Of course, Franklin was just coming off a 57-point outing against the Meralco Bolts two days prior in a game which the FiberXers lost in overtime, 132-129.

It was after the game in which he took 36 attempts before fouling out late in the extra period that Franklin was told about the matter.

“Sinabihan lang naman siya to share the ball with your teammates, which is the right thing naman. I think na-offend siguro,” a team insider told SPIN.ph in the aftermath of the incident.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Franklin’s action couldn’t have come at a worse time for the FiberXers.

The team suffered its third straight loss and ended its elimination round campaign with a 6-5 record, yielding its shot of finishing in the top four of the standings for a twice-to-beat incentive in the playoffs.

The same insider said Franklin being his usual self against the Kings doesn’t guarantee an outright victory, but at least the FiberXers could have a good shot at beating the defending champions.

“May mga ibang plays kasi na nira-run na para talaga sa kanya, pero hindi niya ginawa. Pinapasa pa niya sa iba,” added the source.

Coach Aldin Ayo was himself taken aback by the strange way Franklin conducted himself, and said changes are definitely going to take place upon the decision of management heading to the playoffs.

“It’s either he (Franklin) takes 36 (shots) or he takes five. So ano ba talaga,” he said with a wry smile.

“The instruction was really maglaro lang sa sistema. Ganun lang din naman, e. Pero I don’t know, I don’t know what happened,” added Ayo.

The Converge coach however, did say something cryptic that appeared to be an allusion to Franklin.

“Ang masakit kasi yung natatalo ka ng hindi mo alam kung ano yung tumatama sa iyo. Mahirap yun. Pero ito natatalo kami, alam namin yung problema,” Ayo said.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone was asked after the game if he had any experience with previous imports that did the same thing as Franklin.

He went further beyond by recalling the same situation coach Phil Jackson had with the late legendary LA Laker Kobe Bryant.

“Phil Jackson said something to him (Kobe) that made him not to take shots, the whole game,” said Cone while on his way out of the post-game presser. “So, it happens.”

Cone obviously was referring during Game 7 of the 2006 Western Conference first round series between the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns when Bryant refused to shoot and attempted only thrice for the entire second half.

Although Bryant finished with 24 points, the Lakers lost, 121-90.

The controversy came just a game after Bryant went for 50 points in a 126-118 overtime loss where he shot 20-of-35 from the field.

Of course, Ayo is no Phil Jackson. But Franklin is certainly, not a Kobe Bryant either.