Cone, Brownlee clueless on Franklin's 'lack of aggressiveness'

IT certainly was a bonus for Barangay Ginebra that Converge import Jamaal Franklin was not his old, explosive self when the two teams crossed paths in the PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday night.

But whatever troubles Franklin had in his working relationship with the FiberXers is none of the Kings’ business, said coach Tim Cone.

“Yeah, we’re surprised Franklin was not as aggressive as he has been in the past, but that’s not our issue,” said Cone when asked about Franklin hoisting just five shots to finish with four points in Ginebra’s runaway 120-101 win at the Philsports Arena.

“Our issue is go out and win basketball game. If he wants to take 50 shots or zero shots, it doesn’t matter to us. We’re just going out there and try to get the win.”

The Kings did that to move up to joint second with idle San Miguel Beer at 7-2, just behind league leader TNT (8-1) which is already assured of a Top 4 finish and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Cone admitted hearing rumors about the import and Converge, but reiterated it’s not for him or Ginebra to think about.

“They’re having an issue we don’t know about, but obviously you can prep them about it,” he said. “Like I said we don’t really care. We worry about trying to get a win.”

Import Justin Brownlee said obviously there’s something wrong between Franklin and Converge given the way the former NBA player did his thing against the Kings.

The Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player though, said he hopes the two sides could still mend their ways heading to the playoffs.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

“That definitely caught us off guard. Obviously, there is something going on, and I just pray for whatever it is on his side, on the team side,” said Brownlee as he commiserates with his fellow import.

“(Hope) they can work it out because he (Franklin) is an incredible talent. He is an incredible talent and he has been showing that here in the PBA.”