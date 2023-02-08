Wayne Selden undeterred despite loss to Ginebra: ‘We got a lot of potential’

WAYNE Selden may have lost his debut game in the PBA, but believes NLEX is teeming with promise of making it to the next level.

Wayne Selden on PBA debut

“We got a lot of potential. It’s a great group of guys. Happy with the guys,” said the new Road Warriors import when asked about his impression of the team despite absorbing a 114-111 loss to defending Governors Cup champion Barangay Ginebra Wednesday night.

“We worked hard tonight, just made a couple of mistakes on defense,” added Selden. “I know we’ll get it in the next game.”

NLEX almost made it against Ginebra as it led by 12 with eight minutes left to play and 108-101 entering the final two minutes on a three-pointer made by Kevin Alas.

But the Kings went on an 8-0 run behind import Justin Brownlee and rookie Jeremiah Gray to regain the upperhand, 109-108 in the final 50 seconds.

Selden only had five points in the final quarter, but none in the last three minutes at the height of Ginebra’s rally.

The former NBA player admitted fatigued finally set in.

“I got a little tired down the stretch tonight, but it’s no excuse,” he said.

Selden finished the game with 43 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, with just one turnover, just four days since arriving in the country to replace Jonathon Simmons.

But he vowed to be physically better the next game a week from now when the Road Warriors take on the Magnolia Hotshots.

“Next game I will have more energy for sue,” said the NLEX import.