Why Paul Lee is sitting out Magnolia game vs San Miguel

THIS time, Magnolia coach Chito Victolero put his foot down.

Victolero convinced star player Paul Lee to just sit out the Hotshots’ PBA Philippine Cup game against San Miguel Beer and let his body fully heal from injuries.

Lee has been nursing back spasm and a hurting calf, but still played through the injuries in Magnolia’s last game against NorthPort.

The Hotshots edged out the Batang Pier, 80-77, for their first ever win of the season.

Lee, played for 29 minutes and finished with 12 points, all scored from beyond the arc, where he went 4-of-7 overall. He also had four assists.

But Victolero has since ordered Lee to take a total rest in order for him to fully recover from his injuries before returning to active roster.

Lee was in street clothes at the Ynares Center in Antipolo and watched from the bench as the Hotshots battled the Beermen.

Continue reading below ↓

He previously missed Magnolia’s game against Converge FiberXers last week, which the Hotshots lost in overtime, 89-82.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.