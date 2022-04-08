Magnolia the 'least favorite' among 3 SMC teams? Victolero weighs in

IS Magnolia the least priority of the big bosses among the three PBA teams under the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) umbrella?

Coach Chito Victolero' answer in a big no.

The Hotshots mentor emphatically said all three SMC teams are treated equally by management headed by president and chief executive officer (CEO) Ramon S. Ang contrary to the belief of others.

Like a father to his children, RSA holds similar equal affection to all three champion teams, according to Victolero.

“Lahat yan mahal ni Boss (RSA),” said Victolero in the weekly SPIN Zoom In on Thursday. “Lahat yan mahal ng SMC group. Alaga kami ng mga Boss namin, so I think walang ganyan.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The acquisition of Stanley Pringle, Christian Standhardinger, and Nards Pinto by Barangay Ginebra and even more, the moves made by San Miguel to get the services of CJ Perez, Vic Manuel, Simon Enciso, and Rodney Brondial had Magnolia fans ruing that their beloved team is being left behind as far as reinforcing the rosters of all three teams under the SMC group is concerned.

Continue reading below ↓

However, it should be pointed out tha it’s only this season the Hotshots got the needed help following the arrival of Calvin Abueva, Adrian Wong, Russel Escoto, and rookie big man James Laput.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Hotshots produce results

The Hotshots produced results right away, finishing runner-up to TnT Tropang Giga in the Philippine Cup before ffalling to the Meralco Bolts in the semifinals of the Governors’ Cup in their sudden-death Game 5 as the top-seeded team entering the playoffs.

Victolero said the move to improve Magnolia’s roster is a testament to management’s willingness to make the Hotshots as competitive as the Kings and Beermen are.

“I think yung management namin headed by our Big Boss RSA and Boss Al (Chua), yung suporta naman sa amin grabe rin,” he stressed. “Hindi nila kami nakakalimutan, hindi nila kami pinababayaan.”

Ang has also previously addressed the issue in an interview with Summit Media editors.

READ:

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

At the same time, Victolero also mentioned the all-out support being provided by long-time governor Rene Pardo and team manager and mayoral aspirant Alvin Patrimonio.

“Laging nandiyan ang mga yan, laging suporta,” said the champion coach out of Mapua. “Kaya lahat ng kailangan ng team, naibibigay sa amin. So I think walang ganon (favoritism).”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.