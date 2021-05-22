Take it from big boss Ramon Ang: No favoritism among SMC teams

OVER the years, San Miguel Corp. officials have come under constant criticism from fans of favoring either Barangay Ginebra or San Miguel Beer or Magnolia - the fire and venom usually coming from supporters of the losing team.

But take it from no less than SMC big boss Ramon S. Ang: there is no such thing as favoritism among the company's three teams.

Appearing in a Sandwich session with Summit Media editors and writers, the SMC president and chief operating officer set the record straight, saying his only order is to make each of the three teams as competitive as possible.

“If you notice, we never sacrifice any of our teams," And said. "[Iyong] parang kunin ko lahat ng star [players], pinakamagaling na players, ibibigay ko sa beer (San Miguel) or something, we never do that."

As busy as he is running one of the country's biggest corporations, Ang, 67, said he takes a hands-on approach in the running of the three PBA teams under the San Miguel umbrella.

Under Ang's watch, San Miguel Corp. teams have won all but two of the last 20 PBA championships dating back to 2012, including the last 11.

That streak isn't expected to end anytime soon, with SMB's lineup stacked with talent led by six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, Ginebra bolstered by a new twin towers frontline of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger, and Magnolia energized by the arrival of Calvin 'The Beast' Abueva.

Ang assured he doesn't play favorites, and swore the company never influenced the result of any match pitting the sister teams just to benefit one of them.

“We never do that,” Ang said.

Ginebra was the most recent SMC team that faced ‘Sagip Kapamilya’ accusations after it lost a game against San Miguel during the PBA Philippine Cup bubble that put the Beermen in a better position to make the playoffs.

Ginebra Tim Cone took pains to explain in a recent SPIN Zoom In episode that no collusion took place between the two sister teams. And now his boss gave the ultimate assurance that such things never happen.

Never have. Never will.

“We never even arrange na, ‘O, magpatalo tayo para mas magaan ‘yung laban sa dulo,’” Ang said.

