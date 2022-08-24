After being on losing end of 'Beeracle,' Vic Manuel driven to win title with SMB

VIC Manuel has been on the losing side of San Miguel victories in the playoffs. Now, Manuel is aiming to win his first championship of his PBA career with the Beermen.

Manuel finally broke through in the Philippine Cup playoffs on Wednesday as he scored 20 points in his best offensive game in the playoffs in a San Miguel uniform, in the Beermen’s 109-100 win over TNT.

The former Philippine School of Business Administration standout said he is determined to make a key contribution in San Miguel’s bid to reclaim the all-Filipino title it last won in 2019, and he is glad that he did just that in Game Two.

“Maraming beses na akong pinaiyak ng San Miguel eh,” said Manuel, who was with Alaska when San Miguel mounted a comeback from 0-3 deficit to win the 2015 Philippine Cup crown - a feat remembered by fans as the ‘Beeracle.’

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from the 'Beeracle,' Manuel had two more title defeats with Alaska at the hands of San Miguel - the 2015 Governors' Cup and the 2016 Philippine Cup where the Aces once again lost in seven games.

“Motivation para rin sa sarili ko na makakuha ng championship. Siyempre, hindi pa naman huli ang lahat sa akin. May chance pa habang nandito pa ako naglalaro,” Manuel said.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Joiinng a powerhouse San Miguel team following a trade that sent Arwind Santos to NorthPort during the 2022 offseason, Manuel said he didn’t want to win a championship with San Miguel if he doesn't play a key role in the title run.

“Kailangang tulungan ko mga teammates ko. Alam ko naman na lagi silang nasa finals, lagi silang nagcha-champion. Kailangan tumulong ako. Hindi naman puwedeng mag-relax lang na mag-aabang ka na lang na magcha-champion tapos wala kang maitulong. Ang pangit tignan. Hindi ko kaya na walang maitulong sa team,” said Manuel.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Bouncing back from a nine-point showing in Game One, Manuel scored 12 points in the second half including eight in the fourth that allowed San Miguel to pull away from TNT for good.

“Nung Game One, nag-struggle ako sa opensa ko,” said Manuel. “Masakit sa amin ‘yun. Pinagtrabahuan ko ‘yung performance na pinakita ko ngayong gabi para makuha ‘yung panalo.”

Continue reading below ↓

Manuel shot 10-of-19 from the field to ease the load on six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

“Alam ko naman ‘yung San Miguel bago pa ako pumunta dito. Alam ko mahirap makakuha ng minutes. Bonus na sa akin na palaruin ako ni coach, bibigyan niya ako ng minute," he said. "Susuklian ko ‘yun. Hindi ako papayag na wala akong ma-contribute.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.