Vic Manuel feels he'll thrive under Pido: ‘Yung style niya, Pinoy na Pinoy’

VIC Manuel has a gut feel he can thrive playing for coach Pido Jarencio at NorthPort.

Vic Manuel on playing for coach Pido

The veteran forward believes his style of play is a perfect fit to Jarencio’s free-flowing system with the Batang Pier.

“Alam mo naman si coach Pido, yung style niya Pinoy na Pinoy. Kaya excited akong maglaro diyan (NorthPort),” said the 34-year-old Manuel.

“Gusto ko yung ganun. Laban lang.”

Manuel hasn’t played for Jarencio in the past, but said he’s been in good vibes with the veteran mentor.

“OK naman si coach Pido sa akin. Kahit magkalaban kami niyan, nagbibiruan kami lagi niyan, nagtatawanan kami,” he said of the NorthPort coach.

The native of Licab, Nueva Ecija found himself on the move for the second time this season when he was traded by Phoenix, along with Michael Calisaan, to NorthPort in exchange for Sean Anthony, Sean Manganti, and a second round pick in the 2021 draft.

Manuel was acquired by the Fuel Masters prior to the start of the PBA 46th season from Alaska in exchange for a couple of draft picks, together with stocky guard Brian Heruela.

Although his stay with Phoenix was a brief one, the "Muscle Man" said he’s grateful to team management, coach Topex Robinson, and his teammates for accepting him as part of the family.

Just too bad, a health problem caused him to underachieve with the franchise, which missed the playoffs of the Philippine Cup after losing to Barangay Ginebra in their do-or-die game for the eighth and last quarterfinals slot.

“Hindi ako masyadong nakapag perform kay coach Topex. Hindi ako talaga 100 percent nung last bubble,” said Manuel, who went down with a groin injury and sat out the Fuel Masters’ winner-take-all match against the Kings.

But he’ll see his former team one last time by next week when he formally says his goodbye to the Fuel Masters.

“Magpa-paalam ako sa kanila. Nag-usap na kami ni coach Topex tungkol dun,” said Manuel.

