    Why TNT can’t field its EASL import Quincy Miller in Commissioner's Cup

    Tropang Giga forced to look for RHJ replacement elsewhere
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: EASL

    TNT initially had plans of tapping Quincy Miller as temporary import for the team in the coming PBA Commissioner's Cup given the health condition of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

    One problem, though. Converge still owns the rights to the 6-foot-8 Miller.

    The complication, according to TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa, forces the Tropang Giga to look for a replacement elsewhere.

    "Quincy was supposed to be our number one option to be the replacement guy, but apparently, his rights are still with Converge," said Lastimosa.

    rondae hollis-jefferson

    Miller, who suited up for the FiberXers in the Commissioner's Cup last season, is currently playing for TNT as it's other import along with Hollis-Jefferson in the ongoing EASL Home And Away season.

    Hollis-Jefferson however, went down with gastroenteritis last week and will be missing the early part of the season-opening conference.

      He actually already skipped playing for the Tropang Giga in their 75-66 loss to the Chiba Jets last All Saints Day in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

      Miller himself is at a loss on why Converge won't release his rights when the team already has an import in Tom Vodanovich.

      "Converge won't release me. I don't know why," said the import.

