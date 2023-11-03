Why TNT can’t field its EASL import Quincy Miller in Commissioner's Cup

TNT initially had plans of tapping Quincy Miller as temporary import for the team in the coming PBA Commissioner's Cup given the health condition of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
One problem, though. Converge still owns the rights to the 6-foot-8 Miller.
See Hollis-Jefferson uncertain for opener, TNT taps stand-in import
The complication, according to TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa, forces the Tropang Giga to look for a replacement elsewhere.
"Quincy was supposed to be our number one option to be the replacement guy, but apparently, his rights are still with Converge," said Lastimosa.
Miller, who suited up for the FiberXers in the Commissioner's Cup last season, is currently playing for TNT as it's other import along with Hollis-Jefferson in the ongoing EASL Home And Away season.
Hollis-Jefferson however, went down with gastroenteritis last week and will be missing the early part of the season-opening conference.
He actually already skipped playing for the Tropang Giga in their 75-66 loss to the Chiba Jets last All Saints Day in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
Miller himself is at a loss on why Converge won't release his rights when the team already has an import in Tom Vodanovich.
"Converge won't release me. I don't know why," said the import.
Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph