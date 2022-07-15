Vanguardia tonque-tied after Bossing’s 30-point blowout loss

BLACKWATER coach Ariel Vanguardia was at a loss for words in the wake of the team’s 30-point blowout at the hands of NLEX on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Flat (start),” Vanguardia initially offered.

Then added, “Got no answers now.”

That was understandable in the face of the Bossing’s mediocre showing coming out of the gates that saw them being held to just two points in the opening quarter.

Blackwater was 1-of-17 from the field in the first 12 minutes of play for a lowly five percent shooting, with only Yousef Taha scoring the lone field goal for the team.

In contrast, NLEX made 55 percent of their shots behind a 10-of-18 showing on the floor.

Ariel Vanguardia and the Bossing slip to 5-4. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The 98-68 loss was the worst for the Blackwater franchise since a 120-82 setback against Alaska in the Clark bubble in 2020.

More than that, the defeat denied the Bossing an outright playoff berth as they fell to a 5-4 record after suffering a third straight loss.

They previously went down against league-leader San Miguel in overtime (110-107), and Rain or Shine (107-90).

