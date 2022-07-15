Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Vanguardia tonque-tied after Bossing’s 30-point blowout loss

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Ariel Vanguardia and the Bossing's bid for an outright quarterfinal berth gets foiled by NLEX.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BLACKWATER coach Ariel Vanguardia was at a loss for words in the wake of the team’s 30-point blowout at the hands of NLEX on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    “Flat (start),” Vanguardia initially offered.

    Then added, “Got no answers now.”

    See Blackwater coach laments wide disparity in free throws, fouls vs SMB

    That was understandable in the face of the Bossing’s mediocre showing coming out of the gates that saw them being held to just two points in the opening quarter.

    Blackwater was 1-of-17 from the field in the first 12 minutes of play for a lowly five percent shooting, with only Yousef Taha scoring the lone field goal for the team.

    In contrast, NLEX made 55 percent of their shots behind a 10-of-18 showing on the floor.

    Ariel Vanguardia SMB vs BlackwaterAriel Vanguardia and the Bossing slip to 5-4.

      The 98-68 loss was the worst for the Blackwater franchise since a 120-82 setback against Alaska in the Clark bubble in 2020.

      More than that, the defeat denied the Bossing an outright playoff berth as they fell to a 5-4 record after suffering a third straight loss.

      They previously went down against league-leader San Miguel in overtime (110-107), and Rain or Shine (107-90).

