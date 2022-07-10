Blackwater coach laments wide disparity in free throws, fouls vs SMB

BLACKWATER knew it grew as a team after pushing San Miguel to the limit in a 110-107 overtime loss in their PBA Philippine Cup encounter on Sunday.

Now if only the Bossing would get the respect of game officials.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia thought the rejuvenated franchise got the shorter end of the stick against the Beermen, a claim which numbers will back up.

Vanguardia pointed out the 43-11 discrepancy in free throws at the end of the 53-minute match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, including a 33-18 difference in fouls called.

“If you can see the stats, 43 free throws against 11. That’s really hard to win. But it’s part of growing up. (And) we’re just trusting the process,” he said.

“We played good enough to win and I’m just so sad for the guys who sacrificed so hard and they didn’t get the win because we didn’t get much respect since we’re a team that’s still earning it.”

The Bossing fell behind by as much as 21 points down early in the fourth period, but Vanguardia felt the team was capable of mounting a comeback and outlasting the Beermen.

“I knew we can outlast them. That was the game plan,” he disclosed. “I knew in the fourth quarter, we have the fresher legs.”

Blackwater did catch up with San Miguel and came close to ending it all in regulation, but Baser Amer’s driving lay-up for the win missed its mark, setting the stage for overtime.

All along, Vanguardia felt there were some calls that went against Blackwater, including a bump by Jericho Cruz against Amer and the contested sixth and last foul of rookie Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser against June Mar Fajardo.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo incidentally, wasn’t called a single foul in 47 minutes of play.

“I’m not blaming the referees but (because) we have to earn that respect, so that by the next time they know that Blackwater can also defend, Blackwater can also make stops, and Blackwater deserves credit for playing a hard game,” said the veteran coach.

Vanguardia hopes there will be a thorough review of the game officiating, saying he has enough trust in the Commissioner’s Office.

“They missed it (calls), and that’s the breaks of the game.”

