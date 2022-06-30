Vanguardia predicted Baser Amer heroics against former team

BLACKWATER coach Ariel Vanguardia said he already felt that Baser Amer will play a big game against his former team.

Vanguardia was right.

Depsite shooting 2-of-10 from the field heading into the final seconds of the game, Vanguardia turned to Amer late, and he delivered by scoring a bank shot with 1.7 ticks to play to give Blackwater a 90-89 win against his former squad.

Vanguardia on Baser Amer heroics

“Believe me. I told Baser before the game, ‘Baser, this will be your game,’” said Vanguardia. “Tatalunin mo ‘yung dati mong team. And he delivered. I told him before the game, this is the game that you are going to win for us. It takes a former Meralco player to beat them.”

With Amer’s heroics, Blackwater, a team that a few months ago suffered a league-worst 29-game losing streak, is now in the upper half of the team standings with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Vanguardia said he already saw the confidence of the entire team, including Amer, heading into the final stretch where Blackwater was playing a close game against Meralco, a team that in recent conferences have reached as late as the finals.

“They’ve been there and done that,” said Vanguardia, referring to Meralco. “Kami, wala pa kami masyadong ganun. Maganda lang ‘yung last conference, pagka-nilalamangan kami and then nalalamangan kami, namamatay na ‘yung kandila namin. Ngayon, hindi. Ngayon, lalo pang nakikita ko sa mga mata nila na lalo silang tumatapang.”

On the last play, Vanguardia said they indeed turned to Amer.

“I know that Jvee will be covered. I know that Yousef will be covered. I know that Ato is a very good screener. ‘Yung last play, binigay ko talaga kay Amer. Sabi ko, Baser, go for the winning basket. It turned out, suwerte or ‘yun ‘yung God’s gift to us,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said the game-winner is just one of the things that the former San Beda guard can bring to the team.

“In fairness to Baser, he’s playing hurt. Medyo meron siyang calf strain. There’s no excuse. Baser is a heady player. He helps us in other departments. He makes the game easier for JVee. He is also sacrificing. Baser is a starter but he comes off the bench as a sixth man,” said Vanguardia.

