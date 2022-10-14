Vanguardia credits Blackwater defense as Prosper fires blanks

BLACKWATER gave Lester Prosper different looks and held the Terrafirma import to his lowest output in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Prosper could only muster 18 points and 11 rebounds in the 93-86 loss on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as the Bossing made the conscious effort to shut down the brawny import.

The Indonesian naturalized player averaged 34.7 and 19.5 rebounds in four outings prior to the Blackwater game.

"We know yung 40-point per game average niya. I think yung zone and double teaming at times helped us," said Bossing coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Prosper was out of sync from the get go as he only had four points at the break.

But what the Dyip missed on offense, they made up for on defense.

Vanguardia noted how Terrafirma managed to make the game a low-scoring one against a offensive-minded team such as the Bossing.

"Yung defense, we felt talaga especially in the first half, napakababa ng output," said Vanguardia. "Even after the third quarter, 63 lang yung score. And we're an offensive-minded team. We love to run.

"Maganda talaga yung game plan nila. Nakita namin. And they really battled it out."

