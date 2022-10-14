Krutwig turns aggressive as Blackwater adds to Terrafirma woes

CAMERON Krutwig answered the call for Blackwater as the import made right plays down the stretch of a 93-86 win over hardluck Terrafirma Friday in the PBA Governors Cup.

Blackwater vs Terrafirma recap

The do-it-all Krutwig scored on two straight completed three-pointers to break a tight 83-all contest before assisting Rashawn McCarthy for a three-pointer that stretched the Bossing's lead to six.

Krutwig finished with monster numbers of 29 points and 24 rebounds to improve at an even 3-3 record.

The Dyip remained winless in five games this conference and 21st overall from last season.

Terrafirma import Lester Prosper was also held to his lowest output for the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds

"We've been in their situation last year. We're also hungry for the win. Gustung-gusto rin nilang manalo," said coach Ariel Vanguardia about Terrafirma, noting his team was also in the same predicament last season when it suffered 29 straight losses before finally making it to the win column.

The scores:

Blackwater (93) -- Krutwig 29, Amer 21, Rosario 15, McCarthy 10, Ular 6, Suerte 5, Banal 3, Jackson 2, Ayonayon 2, Sena 0, Go 0, Taha 0.

Terrafirma (86) -- Propser 18, Cahilig 12, Calvo 10, Ramos 10, Munzon 9, Cabagnot 7, Alolino 6, Gomez de Liano 6, Mina 6, Gabayni 2, Camson 0, Javelona 0.

Quarterscores: 15-12; 37-36; 63-63; 93-86.

