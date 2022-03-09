Vanguardia vows Blackwater won't trade three first-round picks

BLACKWATER coach Ariel Vanguardia on Wednesday assured the team will never trade its first-round picks in the coming PBA Rookie Draft, saying these will be used to put together a competitive team next season.

Vanguardia said Blackwater is already looking excitedly at the future after the end of its record 29-game losing streak as it is bent on keeping its young core together while adding some more players in the draft.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Blackwater has three first-round picks in the April draft, including the No. 1 pick overall. The Bossing will also be selecting first in the second round.

“Now, the monkey is off our backs. Hopefully, come next season, we are looking forward to our draft picks,” said Vanguardia after a dramatic 101-100 win over league-leader Magnolia saved the Bossing from the ignominy of becoming the first league team to go without a win in an entire season.

Vanguardia assurance

“We have three first-round picks including the first pick. We will have the first crack at whoever the best player is. And then we have the first pick in the second round. That’s like four picks that can really help us and this franchise to get over the hump.”

Continue reading below ↓

The April draft is expected to be teeming with prospects after the PBA board decided to relax eligibility rules for Fil-foreigners in the middle of the pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bossing finally ended the longest losing streak in the history of the PBA with a 101-100 upset over league-leader Magnolia to end their PBA 46th Season campaign with a victory.

Hopes are high for next season as Vanguardia believes the team is only a few pieces away from at least being competitive.

“Sabi ni Shawn, he thinks that we are one or two big guys away from being a very good team. ‘Yun ang nakikita niya. Hopefully, we can get that in the draft,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said management is supportive in his desire to improve his team over the past few months, and he is sure that it will stay that way in the future.

Continue reading below ↓

“I’m just thankful to management despite the losses and despite the setbacks that we have,” he added.

“Sa rebuilding, they are very supportive. Kung sino ang gusto ko i-sign for two-year deal, na-sign. Kung sino ‘yung extension, extension natin. Whoever I want to get sa draft, naka-linya na. Alam na nila kung sino ang gusto ko knin. ‘Yung commitment ng owners and management, nakita naman natin. Sana masuklian pa namin ng maraming panalo,” said Vanguardia.

That should augur well for Vanguardia if Blackwater sticks to the plan.

“We won’t trade those picks. We will keep them," assured the veteran coach, "We will try to really build this team.”.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.