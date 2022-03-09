Longest PBA losing streak finally over as Blackwater stuns Magnolia

THE record streak that has haunted Blackwater for more than a year is finally over.

The Bossing put a halt to their league-record 29-game losing streak on Wednesday by stunning league-leader Magnolia, 101-100, in their final game of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Shawn Glover led a balanced attack while Barkley Ebona and Rey Suerte put the finishing touches for the Bossing, who ended a woeful conference on a bright note with its only win in 11 games, ending a wait that lasted 509 days.

Ebona hit the go-ahead basket while Suerte blocked Jackson Corpuz's shot at a game-winner for Magnolia to secure Blackwater’s first win since October 17, 2020 when it beat NLEX, 98-88, during the 2020 Philippine Cup at the Clark bubble.

During that time, Blackwater was still called as the Elite.

JVee Casio, Andre Paras, and Paul Desiderio also contributed crucial baskets and clutch plays to help end Blackwater’s losing streak, just eight days after the birthday of its team owner Dioceldo Sy.

Although already assured of the top seed in the quarterfinals, Magnolia still ended the eliminations with a 9-2 (win-loss) card. But the Hotshots became the first team in over a year to lose a game to the lowly Bossing.

The Bossing built as much as an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but had to survive a fightback led by the gritty Mark Barroca, who capped a banked in a short jumper with 48.2 seconds left for a 100-99 Magnolia lead.

However, Barroca's career game was ruined when he turned the ball over in the final seconds, leading to a Desiderio interception in a play that ended with Ebona scoring the go-ahead basket.

“Sana it came earlier in the season,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia. “Pero it’s really a process eh. My mistake as a coach is we want to make a lot of changes right away and get the pieces that you like and get the players that you like. Too many changes. Too many injuries. There were games that we could have won that could have turned the season for us.”

“But now, the monkey is off our back,” said Vanguardia.

Glover had 33 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for Blackwater to lead the way. He had 16 as Blackwater took a 48-45 halftime lead.

Suerte had 16 points, five rebounds, while Casio provided a steady presence with 12 points. Desiderio had eight points and knocked down important jumpers in the second half.

A three-point play by Ebona increased Blackwater’s lead to 92-81 with 4:52 left in the game only for Magnolia to come back thanks to Barroca, who had 12 of his career-high 27 points in the fourth.

Mike Harris had 21 points, while Aris Dionisio added 14 points including a four-point play that cut the deficit to 99-96 that kept Magnolia in the game with 2:13 left in the fourth.

The scores:

Blackwater 101 – Glover 33, Suerte 16, Paras 12, Casio 12, Ebona 8, Desiderio 8, McCarthy 6, Ayonayon 6, Washington 0, Amer 0, Ambolutdo 0, Melton 0.

Magnolia 100 – Barroca 27, Harris 21, Dionisio 14, Lee 12, Reavis 5, Sangalang 5, Dela Rosa 4, Brill 3, Ahanmisi 2, Corpuz 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 16-21; 48-45; 71-66; 101-100.

