Vanguardia apologizes to Jarencio for timeout, cries foul over remarks about mom

THE conclusion of the game between Blackwater and NorthPort on Saturday was marred by a confrontation between the two head coaches.

During the traditional shaking of hands at the end of the match, NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio confronted his Blackwater counterpart Ariel Vanguardia, causing players and their respective staff to step in.

An exchange of words ensued before cooler heads prevailed as Jarencio appeared to have taken exception to a late timeout requested by Vanguardia with six seconds left in the game and Blackwater already ahead, 97-90.

The Bossing didn’t take a shot during their final play.

During the postgame press conference, Vanguardia admitted that he called timeout to map out one last offensive play in order to increase the gap. PBA rules state that the quotient system will be use to break ties at the end of the eliminations, except if it is for the eighth and final spot in the quarterfinals.

Vanguardia apologized to Jarencio through the media conference.

“It got heated in the endgame. But I respect coach Pido… Turo ng magulang ko is be magnanimous in victory. We got the win. Siguro sumama loob niya dahil sa timeout. But I had to do what I have to do. Gusto ko rin umiskor nun pero walang opportunity but doesn’t take away the effort of my players’ game,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said he didn’t know why Jarencio reacted the way he did since there was already a discussion between the coaches prior to the conference about such situation.

“Nag-meeting kami ng coaches, and I think the other coaches can attest to that sabi niya na wala na tayong samaan ng loob kung may timeout sa endgame or timeout sa ganun. I thought wala nang samaan ng loob. Even coach Jeffrey Cariaso was there, Chito Victolero was there, coach Pido was there nung nag-meeting meeting kami.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“Siya pa nga nagsabi nun na wala na [samaan ng loob],” said Vanguardia of Jarencio. “Nag-handshake, nakita niyo na ‘yung nangyari.”

Vanguardia said he also took exception to Jarencio’s words during the exchange which he didn’t elaborate.

“Ako, mahal na mahal ko nanay ko. Every victory, namimiss ko siya. Pumanaw na siya. Wag lang mumurahin ‘yung nanay ko, please. And I apologize. Pagpasok ko dito, medyo mainit ulo ko. I apologize kasi nasama ‘yung nanay ko eh. Talagang very emotional ako. I’m very close to my mom. Kung minura mo mom ko, wag naman,” said Vanguardia.

“But coach Pido, I’m sorry if na-offend kita. I apologize na hindi ako tumira sa last possession. Pero hindi kita minura. Hindi ko gagawin ‘yun sayo dahil ang taas ng respeto ko sayo,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia also promised that he won’t make a similar late timeout again if Jarencio got offended by it on Saturday.

“Siguro biro lang niya kasi ‘yun. ‘Yung biro niya siguro, ‘Pwede na tayo mag-timeout timeout. Wag na tayong parang mga bata. Coach Topex and Coach Jeff were there. Binibiro namin kasi nagkaroon sila ng ganun. Akala ko, okay lang, timeout. If masama loob niya, hindi ko na uli gagawin na magtimeout.

“But there’s no disrespect kasi akala ko, nag-agree na kami. I don’t know kung mas disrespectful ba ‘yung hindi ako tumira. We had the same possession. Hindi ko alam eh. Walang open shot so sabi ko, wag na tayong tumira. Baka makuha nila, maliit pa quotient.”

“Hindi naman ako nag-iisip ng quotient pa eh ilang taon na kaming hindi pumapasok sa playoffs. I apologize. Tao lang din ako. Kung joke lang pala ‘yung sinabi niya sa meeting, I apologize for calling the timeout. I’ll be man enough to approach him. Kumakamay ako, binangga niya ako. I felt disrespected din naman. Wag lang ‘yung mura. Mas accept ko pa kung sinuntok niya ako,” said Vanguardia.

