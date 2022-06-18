Jvee Casio, Ato Ular show way as Blackwater downs NorthPort

JVEE Casio and rookie Ato Ular sent Blackwater to its second victory of the Philippine Cup, 97-90, over NorthPort on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Casio had 22 points, while Ular, the team’s 13th pick in the recent draft, added 17 markers, as the two conspired to keep Blackwater’s lead in the fourth intact on their way to the victory.

A cellardweller over the past few conferences, losing 29 straight games through two seasons, the Bossing continued to make waves to start the conference as they improved their win-loss record to 2-1 and are in the middle of the pack in the team standings.

NorthPort slipped to an even record, 2-2, after starting the season with consecutive victories.

Tempers flared after the game as NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio had some choice words with Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia during the traditional shaking of hands.

Jarencio confronted Vanguardia after the match as the NorthPort coach appeared to have taken exception to the timeout called by the Blackwater mentor with six seconds left in the contest.

Yousef Taha had 10 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while James Sena contributed 10 points for the Bossing, who led by as many as 15 points in the game.

Robert Bolick finished with 21 points, as Roi Sumang had 16 points for NorthPort in a losing effort.

The scores:

Blackwater 97 – Casio 22, Ular 17, Taha 10, Sena 10, McCarthy 9, Suerte 8, Amer 5, Ebona 4, Publico 4, Torralba 3, Escoto 2, Dyke 0.

NorthPort 90 – Bolick 21, Sumang 16, Malonzo 14, Balanza 9, Ferrer 9, Santos 6, Dela Cruz 6, Ayaay 5, Calma 4, Apacible 0.

Quarterscores: 28-24; 48-48; 74-59; 97-90.

