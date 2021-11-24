Val Acuna taken to hospital after clash of heads with De Chavez

VETERAN Val Acuna was rushed to the hospital after a hard collision with Chris De Chavez during the PBA 3x3 game between Purefoods TJ Titans and Platinum Karaoke on Wednesday.

Acuna fell on the floor after a clash of heads with the 6-foot-5 De Chavez, and had to be stretchered out of the Ynares Sports Arena on the way to the nearby Medical City.

The 35-year-old Acuna felt pain in his right cheek and had nausea-like symptoms, prompting league and team officials to have him brought to the hospital.

Forced to play with just three players, the Titans lost to Platinum Karaoke, 21-16, and tumbled to their second straight setback.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.