Japeth trusts Cone to find ways to win in Fajardo absence

PASSI CITY – Despite the absence of its top player, Team Japeth still likes its chances in Sunday’s PBA All-Star Game.

Japeth Aguilar is confident coach Tim Cone can make the necessary adjustments in the absence of No. 2 pick June Mar Fajardo, who decided to skip the showcase at the last minute after hurting his knee during San Miguel’s campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

“One thing I can assure you guys, laging may baon si coach Tim,” said Aguilar during the presser for the All-Star weekend Thursday shortly after the main bulk of the PBA delegation arrived in this city situated at the heart of Panay.

“So ngayon wala pa siya,” said Aguilar of the 65-year-old Cone, who will be arriving on Friday. “We’ll see.”

Both Team Japeth and Team Scottie will have their respective practices on Saturday.

In the absence of the 6-foot-11 Fajardo, Barangay Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo, Roger Pogoy of TNT, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan, and Paul Lee of Magnolia are expected to carry the load for Team Japeth in the All-Star game set Sunday at the City of Passi Arena.

The 35-year-old Aguilar won’t be able to suit up for his team as well as he continues to recover from an MCL sprain.