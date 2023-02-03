SMB import problems a thing of the past thanks to Cameron Clark

ANTIPOLO – One of the reasons for San Miguel's early success so far in the PBA Governors’ Cup is their stable import situation.

That wasn’t the case in the Commissioner’s Cup, where the Beermen's original choice Thomas Robinson had to be replaced even before the conference started due to an injury. They turned to Diamond Stone, who was replaced by Devon Scott.

Now, in the Governors’ Cup, Cameron Clark has not only been with the team long before the conference started, he has also been doing well as well.

“What’s nice about this conference is that our import came early,” said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent. “We didn’t have any problems like in the last conference. We changed our import I think two or three (days) before the start of the conference which is hard because he had to adopt to us in those two losses."

“Now, we are happy that Cam arrived early and he is doing a great, great job,” said Gallent.

The 31-year-old Clark knows where Gallent is coming from since he was also once a replacement import. In last year’s Governors’ Cup, Clark came in to take over the spot of KJ McDaniels during NLEX's run in the playoffs.

“NLEX, I was here for about a month on the back end, right in the playoffs. I felt like it was better for me to start from the beginning, get accustomed to the guys and see how they play, just try to fit in,” said Clark.

Clark played his best game as a San Miguel import on Friday when he had 31 points and 14 rebounds in their 122-102 win over Terrafirma. But Clark said scoring isn’t his main focus at SMB.

“At NLEX, I just really have to go out and score. Here, it’s a lot of guys who can score the ball. June Mar [Fajardo], six-time MVP, a lot of shooters, Jericho [Cruz], CJ [Perez]. I’m still trying to pick and choose my spots and look for my teammates, see who can shoot. And defend the import the best I can,” said Clark.