San Miguel juggernaut adds Terrafirma to victims to stay perfect

ANTIPOLO – San Miguel essayed another blowout victory, this time, against Terrafirma, 122-102, on Friday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

San Miguel vs Terrafirma recap

The Beermen gained the share of second place with NLEX for a 3-0 win-loss record following the lopsided win where they led by as many as 22 points.

Unlike in the last two games, it wasn’t a runaway ballgame all throughout with Terrafirma hanging tough before San Miguel pulled away for good in the fourth.

Cameron Clark helped San Miguel break away as the import finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds.

CJ Perez also had a double-double as he fired 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Beermen victory.

“That’s always going to happen. We are not invincible,” said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent, referring to the time that Terrafirma led, 15-9, in the first quarter and down by only 10, 88-78, entering the fourth.

“They started strong and we started flat. The best thing about it is after three to four minutes, we woke up and brought our San Miguel basketball,” said Gallent.

Mo Tautuaa garnered 17 points and eight rebounds, while Allyn Bulanadi had yet another solid showing for San Miguel with 14 points in a game where Jericho Cruz was ejected in the contest for taunting during the second half.

Jordan Williams had 30 points and eight rebounds for Terrafirma, which fell to 1-2. Juami Tiongson had 20 points for the Dyip.

The scores:

San Miguel 122 – Clark 31, Perez 20, Tautuaa 17, Bulanadi 14, Lassiter 12, Cruz 9, Ross 6, Fajardo 6, Brondial 4, Enciso 3, Canete 0.

Terrafirma 102 – Williams 30, Tiongson 20, Camson 18, Cabagnot 10, Calvo 7, Gabayni 6, Ramos 4, Ferrer 3, Daquioag 2, Gomez de Liano 2, Alolino 0, Cahilig 0, Mina 0.

Quarters: 19-21; 57-44; 88-78; 122-102.