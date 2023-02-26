Unbeaten J&T, San Miguel advance to PBA 3x3 grand finals

PUREFOODS, San Miguel, Platinum Karaoke, and J&T Express completed the quarterfinal cast in the Third Conference grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Place in Las Pinas.

The Express emerged undefeated in two games to take the No. 1 seed in Pool B, while the Titans clinched the No. 2 seed over Pioneer when they beat the Katibays, 17-14.

Platinum on the other hand, took the top seed in Pool A and San Miguel the No. 2 seed owing to a higher total point accumulated despite ending up tied with identical 1-1 records together with Blackwater.

PHOTO: PBA Images

J&T will battle no. 3 Meralco in the knockout stage, while Purefoods drew grand slam-seeking and top seed TNT in the other pairing.

The rest of the quarterfinals matches pits Platinum against no. 4 Barangay Ginebra, and San Miguel facing no. 2 Cavitex.

