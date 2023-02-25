Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 26
    PBA

    RoS searches for new import as Greg Smith goes down with pulled hamstring

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Greg Smith II Rain or Shine vs NLEX
    The Elasto Painters hit another snag with Greg Smith II.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    RAIN or Shine just can’t get a break with import Greg Smith II.

    After initially facing an issue regarding a Letter of Clearance (LOC), the Elasto Painters now face the prospect of finding a replacement for Smith, who suffered a pulled hamstring in the first half of the team’s 110-99 loss to NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Greg Smith II injury update

    Smith finished with only three points and three rebounds and was no longer fielded in by coach Yeng Guiao in the entire second half after sustaining the injury.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Hindi na naming sinugal pa nung second half,” said Guiao.

      The Elasto Painters fell to a 2-6 record after going down to their second straight loss, and Guiao said the organization will now have to burn the lines in its search for a new import in time for its game against Phoenix on Wednesday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Elasto Painters hit another snag with Greg Smith II.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again