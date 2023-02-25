RoS searches for new import as Greg Smith goes down with pulled hamstring

RAIN or Shine just can’t get a break with import Greg Smith II.

After initially facing an issue regarding a Letter of Clearance (LOC), the Elasto Painters now face the prospect of finding a replacement for Smith, who suffered a pulled hamstring in the first half of the team’s 110-99 loss to NLEX in the PBA Governors’ Cup Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Greg Smith II injury update

Smith finished with only three points and three rebounds and was no longer fielded in by coach Yeng Guiao in the entire second half after sustaining the injury.

“Hindi na naming sinugal pa nung second half,” said Guiao.

The Elasto Painters fell to a 2-6 record after going down to their second straight loss, and Guiao said the organization will now have to burn the lines in its search for a new import in time for its game against Phoenix on Wednesday.