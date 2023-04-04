Cariaso brings in two personnel as he officially assumes Blackwater job

JEFF Cariaso will be bringing with him one assistant and an analytics guy as he formally assumed the head coaching job at Blackwater.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy said that's what was agreed upon with the 50-year-old Cariaso, who was formally introduced as the new man at the helm of the Bossing.

“One assistant coach and an analytics. I’m excited with Jeff and with his background as a champion player,” said Sy.

The Blackwater team owner however, would rather leave it to his new coach to name the two personnel he will bring along with him.

Cariaso will be taking over the coaching post from Ariel Vanguardia, who parted ways with Blackwater after a two-year coaching rein.

Sy added Cariaso obviously learned a lot from Tim Cone, the winningest coach in PBA history who previously handled Cariaso at Alaska where the former Rookie of the Year also once served as an assistant.

The eight-time champion and four-time Mythical Team member takes over a Blackwater side that finished last in the Governors Cup with a 1-10 record.