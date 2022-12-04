Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Twins tussle: Mike and Matt Nieto clash in RoS-NLEX knockout duel

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MIKE and Matt Nieto were both on a playful mood at the family abode on a regular Sunday morning.

    But expect the atmosphere to change later when the twin brothers go their own separate ways as life and death matters.

    With a playoff spot at stake, the Nieto siblings clash for the next two hours or so as their teams Rain or Shine and NLEX battle for the eighth and last quarterfinals berth in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    The do-or-die game is set Sunday 6:30 p.m. at Philsports Arena, with the winner advancing to the next round and facing top seed Bay Area Dragons.

    See Magnolia secures twice-to-beat spot with late fightback vs ROS

    The scenario isn’t lost on ‘Big Mike,’ especially with the Elasto Painters looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble.

    The 6-foot-2 Nieto himself has yet to see action in a PBA playoffs as he made his debut for Rain or Shine in the last Governors Cup.

    Matt Nieto Mike Nieto NLEX vs ROS

    Watch Now

    “Hanggang kanina magkasama pa kami. Lokohan lang,” said Mike when asked about the rare time he’ll be going up against his brother in a game where the stakes are high.

    “But we’ll just be professional about it especially its playoff,” he added. “You know, off the court, kulitan. But on the court, seryoso na.”

    The Elasto Painters and Road Warriors ended up tied at 5-7 at the end of the eliminations, necessitating the knockout duel.

    NLEX though, owns the head-to-head encounter with Rain or Shine, 96-90.

      But numbers are definitely thrown out of the window in a playoff game such as this.

      In the same manner Mike is setting aside his affinity with brother Matt at least even for just a few hours.

      “Off the court, kami ni Matt magkapatid kami. Mahal namin ang isa’t isa. But on the court, sigurado magkalaban kami,” said Mike.

      “Alam naman ng parents namin yan simula nung dati pa. At sigurado, ibibigay namin lahat para manalo kasi nga playoff ito.”

      But one thing is certain when everything is over and done with.

      “Ang sigurado lang may isang Nieto na masaya after nung laro kasi makakapasok nga sa quarterfinals, di ba,” said Mike.

