Rosario fires 17 of 20 points in first half as Blackwater rolls past Terrafirma

BLACKWATER beat Terrafirma, 100-94, on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City to claim its second win in the PBA on Tour.

Troy Rosario had 17 of his 20 points in the first half, before Blackwater went on a 31-19 tear in the third quarter to capture the win and improve its record to 2-1 in the PBA exhibition event.

Terrafirma dropped to 0-2.

“Our objective was to bounce back after the bad loss,” said Blackwater acting coach Joe Silva, referring to their 117-83 loss to Magnolia last Sunday. “Any adversity, we have to pull through. We have to stay together.”

“Dati, sinasabi nila, after a big loss, tuloy tuloy na. We found a way to bounce back. We found a way to stick together. We found a way to come together and get that win,” added Silva.

Rashawn McCarthy had 13 points and seven assists, while RK Ilagan added 12 points including late baskets that enabled Blackwater to preserve the lead in the endgame.

Juami Tiongson had 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, as Allen Mina added 19 points for Terrafirma, which played without Alex Cabagnot, Kevin Ferrer, Eric Camson, and JP Calvo in the contest.

The scores:

Blackwater 100 – Rosario 20, McCarthy 13, Ilagan 12, Amer 11, Ayonayon 10, Suerte 9, Ular 8, Hill 6, DiGregorio 5, Casio 3, Sena 2, Taha 1, Publico 0.

Terrafirma 94 – Tiongson 22, Mina 19, Cahilig 16, Daquioag 12, Go 8, Ramos 5, Alolino 4, Gomez De Liano 3, Alanes 3, Grospe 2, Taladua 0.

Quarters: 24-23; 53-54; 84-73; 100-94.