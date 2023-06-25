Troy carries fight as Blackwater outduels Phoenix in physical encounter

BLACKWATER bounced back from its heartbreaking loss the last time out, scoring a 92-90 win over Phoenix as the PBA On Tour resumed on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Mike Ayonayon sparked an 11-2 Bossing run to start the fourth quarter that enabled the team to peel off from a tightly-fought game, 82-71, before surviving a furious late rally by the Fuel Masters.

Blackwater was coming off an 81-80 overtime loss against Barangay Ginebra.

Similar to the loss against the Kings, the Bossing again squandered another double-digit lead that allowed the Fuel Masters to threaten at 92-90 with 50 seconds to play.

"Yes, cause of concern yan. That's what coach Jeff (Cariaso) wants to instill, protecting leads, executing, and playing defense when the game is on the line," said deputy lead Joe Silva.

Big man Troy Rosario led Blackwater with 24 points and eight rebounds, but committed an unncessary foul when he pushed a rushing Sean Manganti from behind while chasing a looseball less than a minute to play and the Bossing just up by four.

Manganti sank the corresponding two free throws to make it a 92-90 game.

Neither teams scored from there however, as the Bossing held on for their fourth win in eight outings.

Ayonayon had eight of his 13 points during that early fourth quarter run by the Bossing and finished with a 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range.

JVee Casio and Rashawn McCarthy also finished with 13 each for Blackwater.

Manganti paced the Fuel Masters (3-4) with 18 points as the team continued to miss the services of head coach Jamike Jarin.

The scores

Blackwater (92) – Rosario 24, Ayonayon 13, McCarthy 13, Casio 13, Suerte 9, Digregorio 7, Ular 4, Escoto 4, Banal 3, Amer 2, Ilagan 0, Publico 0.

Phoenix (90) – Manganti 18, Celda 15, Tio 15, Lalata 14, Mocon 8, Fetalvero 7, Camacho 7, Muyang 4, Rangel 2, Atienza 0.

Quarterscores: 26-26; 46-43; 71-69; 92-90.