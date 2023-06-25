Troy Rosario quick to put shoving incident with Manganti behind him

ALL hell almost broke loose in the waning seconds of the PBA On Tour game between Blackwater and Phoenix after Sean Manganti went after Troy Rosario following a mad scramble for the loose ball.

Good thing, Manganti caught himself and avoided a confrontation with the veteran big man.

The Fil-Am guard out of Adamson chased Rosario after the former Gilas stalwart was caught pushing Manganti from behind while he and teammate Tyler Tio went after a loose ball with 50 seconds to play and the Bossing holding on to a slim 92-88 lead.

The shove sent Manganti crashing to the advertising boards near the endline, before he picked himself up and tried to run after Rosario.

He had to be restrained by his teammates before the incident got out of control.

Rosario was later whistled for a foul that led to two Manganti free throws that made it a two-point game.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

But two immediately made peace as they were seen shaking hands before Manganti hit the corresponding foul shots.

Rosario refused to dwell on the incident, and said everything was just part of the game, which the Bossing won, 92-90.

The physical play came as both Rosario and Manganti played well for their respective teams, which they both led in scoring.

Rosario had a game-high 24 points and eight rebounds, while Manganti finished with 18, including 12 in the third period.