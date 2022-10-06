COLUMN: Troy Rosario lost this much after declining Japan offer

CHICAGO - Teddy bears aren't usually packaged at 6-foot-7 and 218 pounds. The rare exception has got to be Troy Rosario.

After getting a "sorry I missed your call" text message from the Blackwater star this afternoon, I actually got a phone call from him.

It was one of the most pleasant conversations I've ever had with a human being in a long time.

As many of his peers can attest, Troy really is a classy, super nice guy.

I also discovered that while money is very important to him, it's not the only commodity that moves the meter on his happiness scale.

Without pausing to compose his thoughts, the decorated former National University Bulldog told me he had "no regrets" turning down an offer to play in the Japan B.League last August.

That offer, a source confirmed, was worth P1.6 million a month for three years.

Well, opting to stay with TNT didn't necessarily make Troy poor, either. But P700,000 a month, which a source said was the size of his TNT contract, is a long way from P1.6 million.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

And even if he had a time machine that would allow him to fold back the hands of time and change his decision, he wouldn't change a thing.

"I won a championship with TNT. I'm proud of that," he said.

After being traded to Blackwater, an unpleasant, uncomfortable career demotion akin to now driving a Toyota Camry after rolling with a Porsche for six years, Troy has handled his business with amazing grace when others would have easily pouted.

CLEARLY, TROY ROSARIO JUST ISN'T YOUR STANDARD-ISSUE STAR ATHLETE-TURNED-MALCONTENT.

"That's why it's called the PBA. We have to act as professionals."

And that stamp of unbridled professionalism spilled all over the Araneta Coliseum last night where the 30-year-old did a lot of heavy lifting in 31 minutes and 42 seconds of action to help the Bossings shellshock the mighty San Miguel Beermen.

More than 24 hours after the David slew Goliath type of upset, Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia was still drooling over the fine gem that officially fell on his lap last September 19.

"Troy was more decisive taking those crucial 3s that were instrumental to our comeback. He definitely is a better chemistry mix for our import, Cameron Krutwig. who found Troy when SMB was zoning up.

"Troy was also very vocal on the floor. As we head deeper into the tournament, we expect him to assert himself even more."

That should not be an issue. Even back in college, Troy has a delightful history of rising up in the big moments.

As for the pile of cash that he left on the table, Troy isn't worried a bit.

"Malapit na, maging free agent na naman ako," he said, his voice echoing with anticipation.

The universe, and all the good vibes in it, is rooting for Troy Rosario.

Hopefully, he grabs the bag the next time the money train stops by his doorstep.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



MAGNOLIA IMPORT UPDATE. Life is so unfair.

Just when Magnolia is tearing through this conference with spectacular ease, chalking a 3-0 record, their import, who is averaging a monstrous 29.3 points and 23.1 rebounds per, got hurt.

Although the results of the MRI on Niko Rakosevic's knee are still pending, sources told me that the Hotshots have already begun the search for a replacement import, just in case.

