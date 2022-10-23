Tropang Giga, Express set up title rematch in PBA 3x3

J&T Express earned another shot at a breakthrough title in the PBA 3x3, advancing to the Leg 6 final of Season 2 First Conference Sunday at Robinsons Antipolo Extension.

The Express again leaned on the hot hands of Joseph Sedurifa, who accounted for 12 of the team’s output in a 21-19 win over Cavitex Braves in their semifinals encounter.

It will be the second straight finals appearance for the rookie team after a similar stint in Leg 5, only to lose against TNT Tropang Giga.

Overall, it’s the third trip to the finals in six legs for the Express in their maiden conference in the standalone tournament.

The Tropang Giga later on set up a rematch with the Express by edging out Meralco Bolts in a low-scoring semifinal game, 14-13.

TNT will be eyeing a back-to-back leg championship and third overall in the conference.

Ping Exciminiano and the Tropang Giga keep their back-to-back bid alive. PHOTO: PBA Images



The scores

Semis 1

J&T (21) – Sedurifa 12, Datu 5, Rono 4, Hayes 0.

Cavitex (19) – Galanza 9, Napoles 5, Fajardo 4, Saldua 1.

Semis 2

TNT (14) – Flores 6, Vosotros 5, De Leon 2, Exciminiano 1.

Meralco (13) – Batino 9, Gonzaga 2, Caduyac 2, De Vera 0.

