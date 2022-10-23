Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Tropang Giga, Express set up title rematch in PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Joseph Sedurifa and the Express get another shot at the title agianst TNT.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    J&T Express earned another shot at a breakthrough title in the PBA 3x3, advancing to the Leg 6 final of Season 2 First Conference Sunday at Robinsons Antipolo Extension.

    The Express again leaned on the hot hands of Joseph Sedurifa, who accounted for 12 of the team’s output in a 21-19 win over Cavitex Braves in their semifinals encounter.

    It will be the second straight finals appearance for the rookie team after a similar stint in Leg 5, only to lose against TNT Tropang Giga.

    See: Flores, Vosotros power TNT past J&T to add to 3x3 title haul

    Overall, it’s the third trip to the finals in six legs for the Express in their maiden conference in the standalone tournament.

    The Tropang Giga later on set up a rematch with the Express by edging out Meralco Bolts in a low-scoring semifinal game, 14-13.

    TNT will be eyeing a back-to-back leg championship and third overall in the conference.

    Ping ExciminianoPing Exciminiano and the Tropang Giga keep their back-to-back bid alive.

    The scores

    Semis 1

    J&T (21) – Sedurifa 12, Datu 5, Rono 4, Hayes 0.

    Cavitex (19) – Galanza 9, Napoles 5, Fajardo 4, Saldua 1.

    Semis 2

    TNT (14) – Flores 6, Vosotros 5, De Leon 2, Exciminiano 1.

    Meralco (13) – Batino 9, Gonzaga 2, Caduyac 2, De Vera 0.

