Flores, Vosotros power TNT past J&T to add to 3x3 title haul

THERE was no denying TNT this time.

The Tropang Giga bucked a slow start before they finally got going in a 21-13 win over J&T Express to rule Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 on Sunday.

The opening leg winner trailed by three in the early minutes of the finals at Robinsons Novaliches, but got their act together behind the guns of big man Lervin Flores and Almond Vosotros.

Flores, who finished with seven points, broke a 9-9 contest with an emphatic dunk as TNT never looked back from there in winning the P100,000 prize money.

Ping Exciminiano finished off J&T with the game-winning deuce.

The Tropang Giga were poised to win the previous leg, but was denied by a late San Miguel run to lose the championship.

It was another runner-up finish for the Express, who bagged P50,000, after similarly losing in the Leg 3 finals against Meralco.

Earlier, Cavitex ran away with P30,000 for beating Pioneer, 20-14, in the battle for third.

The scores

Third place

Cavitex (20) – Napoles 7, Galanza 5, Saldua 4, Fajardo 4.

Pioneer (14) – Ugsang 7, Morido 4, Abrigo 2, Doliguez 1.

Finals

TNT (21) – Flores 7, Vosotros 5, De Leon 5, Exciminiano 4.

J&T (13) – Sedurifa 6, Datu 4, Hayes 3, Rono 0.

