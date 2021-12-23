ROS trade giving Jackson chance to prove he's a 'Top 5 pick for a reason'

TREVIS Jackson feels like he was reborn with a new chapter in his career with his stay with Rain or Shine in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

The 26-year-old Jackson said he is very grateful to Meralco, the team that drafted him fifth overall in the 2018 draft before he was moved to Rain or Shine early this week.

“Just like I told boss Pao (Trillo, team manager of Meralco), I’m thankful for the opportunity of them drafting me,” said Jackson. “However, I’m ecstatic to be here with Rain or Shine and to prove myself. I felt like I did a good job at Meralco with limited time. However, there’s no hard feelings. It’s part of the job.”

So far, Jackson has been getting consistent playing time with Rain or Shine as one of the back-up guards of the team under head coach Chris Gavina. In his Elastopainters debut, Jackson played for 20 minutes against Blackwater, then saw action for at least 10 minutes in each of the next three games.

Trevis Jackson finds new home

“That’s been a game changer,” said Jackson, on his minutes with Rain or Shine. “Not that I lost confidence, but it’s helping me remind myself like ‘Hey, you are a top five pick for a reason.’ I’m just going to go out there and give my best every chance I get and every opportunity he gives me.”

Even with the promising start, Jackson is not getting ahead of himself as he remains in the adjustment stage at Rain or Shine. But the 5-foot-11 product of Sacramento State likes the chances of his new team moving forward with the Elastopainters holding a 2-2 win-loss card after their 109-98 loss to Magnolia last December 19.

“This is like my second week. We are just adjusting. It’s a great group of guys. That made it very easy to come in and get acclimated. However, there is the basketball aspect. Getting used to each other’s rhythm, tendencies, that’s coming along and it’s been good.”

“I think it’s still early in the conference. We have a lot to prove as a team. I have a lot to prove as an individual especially because they trusted me with that trade. I still think as a team, we have a lot to show. We took on the runner-up last conference and I felt like that was a close game. Little details lead to the win. As long as we capitalize on that, I felt like we can come together and make a big run,” Jackson said.

