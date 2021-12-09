Rain or Shine extends Blackwater's record losing streak to 20

RAIN or Shine used a huge turnaround to avoid an upset against Blackwater, 92-79, on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Elastopainters scored 31 points in the third quarter and limited the Bossing to only 12 in the same stretch to overcome a 41-35 deficit at halftime.

Henry Walker poured in 20 points against his former team which he sent to their 20th straight loss, a league record, in the coaching debut of Ariel Vanguardia.

Rey Nambatac scored 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter, where the Elastopainters shot 55 percent from the field after only hitting 33 percent in the first half.

Rain or Shine culture

“Everybody talks about our culture of finding a way. Our players found a way," said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

"Siguro may gigil pa rin dahil first game pa lang. May nervous factor pero kapag nakita na namin na aggressive ang import namin, dun kami kumuha ng confidence."

Nambatac, Javee Mocon, and Walker converted three straight three-pointers to start a 14-0 run in the third that was capped, fittingly by a Nambatac trey.

Rain or Shine's defense held Blackwater to only four conversions in the same stretch.

Rashawn McCarthy led Blackwater with 15 oints while Barkley Ebona had 14 points and 11 rebounds in his Bossing debut.

Import Jaylen Bond had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Blackwater but the team wasted an early 22-9 lead in the contest.

The scores:

Rain or Shine 92 – Walker 20, Nambatac 16, Mocon 16, Norwood 11, Belga 10, Jackson 5, Ponferada 4, Asistio 3, Caracut 3, Santillan 3, Tolentino 1, Wong 0, Torres 0.

Blackwater 79 – McCarthy 15, Amer 14, Ebona 14, Bond 13, Casio 10, Desiderio 5, Escoto 3, Paras 3, McAloney 2, Chauca 0, Daquioag 0, Canaleta 0, Torralba 0.

Quarters: 14-24; 41-35; 66-53; 92-79.

