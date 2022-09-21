Vanguardia rues late trade threw off Blackwater buildup

THE last-minute trade Blackwater consummated threw off its preparation for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Troy Rosario sat it out while fellow new-boy Gab Banal was still out of touch with the Bossing’s system and that disconnect showed in their maiden game against guest team Bay Area Dragons at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Rosario didn't play after tending to a personal matter while Banal played for 17 minutes but struggled with his shooting as Blackwater went down in a record 133-87 rout at the hands of Myles Powell and the Dragons.

Worse, the Bossing also lost veteran guard JVee Casio to a groin injury on the eve of their first game.

“Ayaw naman naming pilitan siya (Rosario) dahil dalawang araw pa lang siyang nagpa-practice. And we respect his decision not to suit up for this game,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

“Si Gab wasn’t in the flow yet. So yun ang mga nawala sa amin talaga. Nawala yung preparation, medyo nag-iba yung team.”

Rosario and Banal were acquired in the three-team trade involving Blackwater, TNT, and NLEX. In acquiring the two big men, the Bossing had to give up top overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and two future second round picks.

But Vanguardia admitted being outplayed by the Dragons, who shot 55 percent from the floor, including a high 41 percent from three-point range. The Dragons also got a lot of easy points in the transition, outscoring the Bossing in that area, 29-6.

"We’ll play better the next game,” Vanguardia vowed.

