Troy Rosario admits being disappointed with himself after TNT trade

TROY Rosario admitted he was disappointed with himself after he was traded by TNT to Blackwater, but has since embraced the challenge to help the Bossing become competitive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Rosario was in uniform but didn’t play for the Bossing’s conference opener against Bay Area Dragons, just days after he became involved in a three-team, six-player trade that ended his seven-year stay at TNT.

Rosario acknowledged he got wind of rumors that he was on the trading block, but admitted he was saddened when the trade went down.

“Hindi na rin bago sa akin kasi ever since naman, naramdaman ko na ‘yung nasa trading block [ako],” said the former NU Bulldogs star.

“Ngayon, nangyari na. Pero before 'nung trade, before finals pa, narinig ko na ‘yung rumors na ako ‘yung ite-trade. Hindi na bago sa akin. Nung lumabas ‘yung trade, parang ano na sa akin na lumabas na nga.

“Nung una, parang hindi ako makapaniwala,” Rosario confessed. “Na-disappoint ako sa sarili ko kasi ‘yung pagkaka-trade sa akin, ang dating sa akin, na-fail ko ‘yung sarili ko. Parang failure ‘yun sa akin.”

But Rosario said he has since moved on and put his full focus on helping Blackwater, expressing his willingness to share his knowledge with the young Bossing core.

“’Yung experience ko sa Talk ‘N Text at sa Gilas, medyo matagal-tagal na rin ako naglalaro. Kung ano ‘yung mga natutunan ko sa team, sa pinangalingan ko, sana madala ko dito para ‘yung mga bata, mai-ano ko na rin ‘yung natutunan ko kila Kuya Jayson (Castro), Kuya Kelly (Williams), Ryan (Reyes),” said Rosario.

“As a professional, kailangan ko talagang mag-adjust ng mabilis… ‘Yung mindset ko lang lagi dito, basta mag-step ako sa floor, practice man ‘yan or game, ibibigay ko ‘yung best ko,” said Rosario.

As for missing Wednesday’s opener, Rosario said he had only practiced with Blackwater once, as he had to be absent on the eve of the game for an important check-up with his newly-born baby.

Rosario said Blackwater has been understanding as he is also coming off a grueling stint in the Philippine Cup Finals which TNT lost to San Miguel in seven games.

“Day-to-day lang ako kasi actually, after ng finals, alam niyo naman siguro ‘yung nangyari sa anak ko, tapos bugbog rin ‘yung katawan ko sa finals. Talagang eto ‘yung time na talagang sinabi ko sa sarili ko na kung puwede magpahinga ako.

"Before ng trade, (September) 19 talaga ‘yung balik naming sa Talk ‘N Text so after ng finals, wala akong ginawa kundi mag-focus sa baby ko. Hindi madali ‘yung inano ko ‘yung week na ‘yun na simula nung pag-anak niya hanggang sa natapos ang finals. Tuloy-tuloy ‘yun sa ospital ako natutulog.”

“Nagpahinga ako, nakiusap naman ako sa Blackwater kung puwedeng ituloy ko hanggang [Sept] 19 ‘yung pahinga kasi ramdam ko na rin ‘yung pagod which is pinayagan naman ako. Sabi ko, anytime na ready ako, maglalaro ako. Ayaw ko rin mapunta sa team na hindi ako ready tapos paglalaruin ako,” said Rosario.

Rosario is hopeful that he will finally be able to play his first game in a Blackwater uniform against the Bay Area Dragons on Saturday.

“Hopefully, kundisyon agad ako. First time ko nag-practice nung Monday tapos kahapon, nag-paalam pa ako kasi nag-check-up ‘yung baby ko, importanteng check-up kasi ‘yun kaya hindi rin ako nakapag-practice,” said Rosario.

