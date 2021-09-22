COLUMN: New Blackwater coach needs our best wishes. Badly

CHICAGO - The word "interim" is derived from a Latin word that means "provisional or temporary."

It's a word Blackwater attached to Ariel Vanguardia's name when he was named to replace the unceremoniously dismissed coach Nash Racela.

But if recent personnel movements are any indication, it looks like Vanguardia will indeed occupy the spot for a while.

I say that because four assistant coaches during the two-year Racela regime joined the ranks of the unemployed today when Gilbert Lao, Benjie Sipin, Rommel Adducul and Jem Ryn Betia were terminated from their previous positions, a team source told me.

The reason given?

"May staff daw na dadalhin si coach Ariel kaya nasagasaan yung apat."

I realize that hiring and firing is the prerogative of any franchise, but in the case of Blackwater, I wonder what's the rush.

It isn't like they're plotting for a grand slam campaign next season, right?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

If anything, the mood must be funereal in that locker room, what with a stinky 19-game losing streak that was only mercifully interrupted by Bossing's quick elimination this conference.

What harm would it have done to wait until the end of September before pulling the trigger so those affected would at least get a full month's paycheck?

FIRED TODAY. PAID TOMORROW.

Sending them home with a paycheck would have eased some of the pain of rejection and leaving the WhatsApp group chat for coaches.

After a lack of courtesy in firing coach Racela, Blackwater went for the double-whammy by dismissing its four former assistants.

They succeeded. With flying colors.

I asked a former PBA coach and team executvie his thoughts on the Racela to Vanguardia switch.

"They need a good GM more than a coach. What can a coach do when he's not supported?"

Bullseye.

With my interest somehow heightened, I am now tempted to accept an invitation to join a podcast this Thursday where Vanguardia will appear as one of the guests.

It will be an opportunity to find some answers regarding the mystery of Blackwater's errant ways.

But I'll pass.

Because I already know the answers.

Management will never relinquish basketball operations and allow the coach to even have a mere whisper, let alone a say, on spending and player personnel.

In other words, the same losing path will be carved and Ariel Vanguardia, God help him, will captain a ship that will sail to nowhere.

