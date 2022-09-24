Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Topex Robinson returns but Phoenix still missing Anthony, Pascual

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Topex Robinson Phoenix vs Blackwater
    Topex Ronbinson was back after being put under health and safety protocols.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    PHOENIX welcomed back coach Topex Robinson Saturday night, but continued to miss the services of key players in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    The Fuel Masters were without big men Sean Anthony, Jason Perkins, and Jake Pascual, along with gunner Sean Manganti in their game against the Blackwater Bossing, which they lost, 97-85, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Anthony and Pascual are still under the league’s health and safety protocols, while Manganti and Perkins are both out with injuries as they were in street clothes and watched on the bench as the team suffered its second straight loss.

    Troy Rosario solid in debut as Blackwater vents ire on Phoenix

    The 36-year-old Anthony said he’s already feeling good and "hopefully, be better soon."

      Perkins meanwhile, is expected to be out for the entire conference after undergoing knee surgery during the off-season.

      Robinson meanwhile, returned to the Phoenix bench after missing the team’s previous game, a 92-89 loss to NorthPort, after also being put under health and safety protocols.

      Topex Ronbinson was back after being put under health and safety protocols.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

