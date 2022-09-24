Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Troy Rosario solid in debut as Blackwater vents ire on Phoenix

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Troy Rosario Blackwater vs Phoenix
    Troy Rosario was solid in his Bossing debut.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    TROY Rosario made a winning debut with Blackwater as it overcame Phoenix Super LPG, 97-85, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Blackwater vs Phoenix recap

    Rosario finished with a double-double as he notched 15 points and 10 rebounds after missing the Bossing’s first game of the conference. Baser Amer also helped the Bossing in ending their seven-game losing streak dating back to the Philippine Cup.

    Blackwater evened its record to 1-1, bouncing back after a 46-point drubbing over Bay Area on Wednesday.

    Baser Amer Blackwater vs Phoenix

