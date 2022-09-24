Troy Rosario solid in debut as Blackwater vents ire on Phoenix

TROY Rosario made a winning debut with Blackwater as it overcame Phoenix Super LPG, 97-85, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Rosario finished with a double-double as he notched 15 points and 10 rebounds after missing the Bossing’s first game of the conference. Baser Amer also helped the Bossing in ending their seven-game losing streak dating back to the Philippine Cup.

Blackwater evened its record to 1-1, bouncing back after a 46-point drubbing over Bay Area on Wednesday.

