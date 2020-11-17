Topex pays tribute to Louie Alas for laying foundation of Phoenix success

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson paid tribute to predecessor Louie Alas for building the team to where it is now in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Fuel Masters made it to the semifinals of the PBA bubble after Robinson took over Alas prior to the start of the conference.

But while it was under his mentorship that Phoenix made it to its second semifinal appearance, Robinson said Alas still has his fingerprints all over the team.

“I just followed what coach Louie did to this team,” said Robinson. “This is the vision that he set forth.”

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The first semis appearance of the Phoenix franchise came just last year when the Fuel Masters topped the elimination round of the Philippine Cup with Alas as head coach and Robinson as his associate.

Phoenix, however, was knocked out and was dominated by San Miguel in the semifinal round to end its campaign.

This year, the Fuel Masters returned to the semifinals under Robinson’s watch after an elimination round that had the squad taking second place in the standings following sterling performances from Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins, and Calvin Abueva.

Phoenix looks to write a Cinderella story in the Philippine Cup as it faces TNT in the semifinals beginning Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, Robinson is not taking away what Alas contributed in forming the team.

“I want to thank coach Louie for preparing me for this event to happen. These are his players that he picked, the players that he prepared and equipped and I’m just grateful to coach Louie for guiding me,” said Robinson.

___

Continue reading below ↓

For more PBA updates, click here.