Coach Topex explains lively exchange of words with Ross in Phoenix win over SMB

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Not only once did coach Topex Robinson and Chris Ross exchange words in the sidelines of Phoenix’s 110-103 victory over San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup this week.

And it’s all about a worthy cause and a common goal.

Robinson didn’t mince words how he and the San Miguel Beer veteran guard support each other especially with regards to matters surrounding racism.

Although the Phoenix mentor failed to elaborate on the few times he had a chat with Ross during and after the game, Robinson did mention about the two of them sharing a common belief.

“I have so much respect for Chris. We might be competitors all our lives, but again, I believe in what he represents and I support him,” said Robinson.

Ross, 35 and from San Antonio, Texas, is one of the most vocal PBA players when it concerns discussion on racial discrimination.

PHOTO: @chrismross6 on Instagram

It didn’t take too, long before he found Robinson sharing the same belief as well as what their conversation went through when the Fuel Masters played the Beermen in the bubble.

“That’s the first time we really talked, face-to-face,” said the Phoenix coach. “That’s how we protect each other. At the end of the day, we represent the black community.

“That’s how we got connected. No formal connection, but you protect your own, and I think that’s very important para sa amin.”

But playing the game was a different thing.

Robinson and the Fuel Masters went about their business and defeated the Beermen, the five-time, defending champions, as they continue to make a strong case of returning to the playoffs.

