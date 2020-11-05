RJ Jazul unloads nine treys in Phoenix ambush of San Miguel

RJ JAZUL picked up the offensive load for Phoenix Super LPG in an impressive 110-103 win over defending champion San Miguel on Thursday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Jazul finished with a 33 points in a career-best performance highlighted by nine three-pointers, including a couple of big ones in the final quarter that ended the Beermen’s four-game winning streak.

Phoenix improved to 6-3 win-loss following its second straight win.

Jazul took over following a relatively quiet night on the offensive end for the league’s scoring leader Matthew Wright, who still had a respectable 10-point, 10-assist performance, and sparkplug Calvin Abueva against San Miguel.

“We know that SMB is a championship-caliber team,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson. “Whoever is there has a pride to prove that they are really champions. They’ve been through a lot of battles. Kami, medyo bata pa kami as a team.

"Sa amin lang, it’s always trying to keep reminding everyone, even myself, to do what we prepared for, keep our game plan. I just love how the guys stepped up.”

The Beermen dropped to 5-3 (win-loss), but not after putting up a whale of a fight. They answered every big Phoenix shot with one of their own and their last stand came after a lay-up by Alex Cabagnot that cut the lead to three, 100-97.

Jazul was there to save the night for the Fuel Masters.

After a field goal by Wright, Jazul followed it up with a three-pointer from the right side to increase the lead to 105-97. Jazul again connected on a corner three, 110-101, with 13.3 seconds left to seal the win.

Jason Perkins scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Justin Chua grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds to atone for a quite night by Abueva, who scored seven points but nevertheless collared 10 rebounds for Phoenix.

Phoenix connected on 22 of 53 attempts from three-point range, both franchise records, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon III.

Mo Tautuaa scored 21 points while Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter each had 20 points for the Beermen.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 110 – Jazul 33, Perkins 27, Garcia 11, Wright 10, Abueva 7, Mallari 7, Chua 7, Marcelo 3, Rios 3, Intal 2, Heruela 0, Reyes 0.

San Miguel 103 – Tautuaa 21, Cabagnot 20, Lassiter 20, Santos 11, Pessumal 10, Ross 6, Escoto 6, Gamalinda 5, Mamaril 2, Zamar 2, Alolino 0.

Quarters: 29-22; 52-53; 75-71; 110-103.