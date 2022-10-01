Topex on verbal spat with Powell: ‘It’s basketball’

TOPEX Robinson downplayed the heated exchange of words he had with import Myles Powell, saying the incident is nothing but part of basketball.

The Phoenix coach said he already made peace with the Bay Area Dragons import after their PBA Commissioner’s Cup game Saturday that was marred by a squabble between the two at the tailend of the third period.

Robinson said he was just trying to protect rookie Encho Serrano who earned the ire of Powell after sticking out his tonque to the import during the game.

While he admonished Serrano for the gesture, Robinson at the same time, didn’t like Powell taunting his player even after the Phoenix guard had already been relieved and was already sitting on the bench.

“What I didn’t like lang was inaano niya pa yung player, e wala na sa loob. So I just told him to stop doing it,” said Robinson.

The incident happened with 26.4 seconds left in the third quarter and the Dragons holding on to a 74-59 lead.

Both Robinson and Powell were later called for technical fouls.

A furious Robinson was caught by camera being pacified as he tries to charge on Powell, and appeared to just calme down when deputy commissioner Eric Castro pulled him over and talk to him at the end of the Phoenix bench.

“I just felt na I have to protect my player kasi dumating sa point na he’s taunting Encho,” said the Phoenix coach.

Robinson though said he also understood Powell.

“I talked to Encho and I said that’s not the right way to do it. We got to play hard, play physical but don’t play dirty. E gumawa siya ng ganun, so I felt I have to correct Encho,” he added. “And then he (Powell) was looking at the bench, I don’t know what he (Encho) did to Powell, that’s why maybe Powell was pissed off also.

“But again, it was part of the moment. At the end of the day, it’s basketball.”

Robinson and Powell hugged each other at the end of the game won by the Dragons, 101-91, to stay unbeaten in three games and retook the solo lead in the standings.

“After the game I apologized to him and even to the bench. And he did the same,” said the Phoenix coach.

The exchanged of words was among the downsides for Phoenix during the game, apart from the team losing control of an early 16-point advantage in the second quarter.

The Fuel Masters suffered their third straight loss and are mired at the bottom of the standings.

“They’re really a great team and we learned a lot from them. It’s going to make us better,” said Robinson. “We lost to a better team.”

