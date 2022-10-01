Bay Area erases early 16-point deficit to frustrate Phoenix, Topex

BAY Area went on a huge run to end the second period before Myles Powell took over as the Dragons defeated Phoenix Super LPG, 101-91, on Saturday to keep their unbeaten slate in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Bay Area vs Phoenix recap

The Dragons scored 17 unanswered points to finish the second quarter with a one-point lead after going down, 41-25, in that same period, the biggest deficit of the game for the guest team.

Powell had 17 of his 30 points in the third quarter to take charge in the Dragons pullaway on their way to their third straight victory in as many outings and the solo lead in the team standings.

Phoenix continued its slump at the start of the conference, remaining winless in three games.

“I was really disappointed with the start of the game,” said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. “We were a step off, we were giving fouls, we were giving a lot of baskets on dribble penetration and in transition.”

“We were 17 points down but in the middle of the second quarter, and the rest of the game, we made a damn good job defensively,” said Goorjian.

Tensions were also high in the third quarter after a verbal exchange between Phoenix coach Topex Robinson and Powell during the 26.4-second mark of the period. Robinson and Powell were both slapped with technical fouls.

Hayden Blakely had 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter, some of the baskets coming from that critical run to close the first half.

Glen Yang and Duncan Reid each had 14 points for the Dragons.

Javee Mocon scored 22 points, and Tyler Tio had 21 points on 5-of-7 from threes for the Fuel Masters but they still lost the contest.

The scores:

Bay Area 101 – Powell 32, Blankley 15, Yang 14, Reid 14, Zhu 8, Liu 8, Lam 6, Liang 4, Ju 0, Song 0, Zheng 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 91 – Mocon 22, Tio 21, Wesson 17, Jazul 10, Anthony 8, Lojera 6, Robles 4, Serrano 3, Muyang 0, Rios 0, Lalata 0, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Adamos 0, Camacho 0.

Quarters: 16-29; 42-41; 74-61; 101-91.

