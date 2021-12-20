Topex sticks to positives as pint-sized Melecio stands tall vs Ginebra

AS painful as the overtime loss was against Barangay Ginebra, Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson is looking at the bigger picture – an opportunity to learn from the mistakes that occurred late in the game.

The Fuel Masters lost in overtime to the Gin Kings, 125-121, after they squandered a five-point lead with 42.1 seconds in regulation following turnovers and missed free throws.

“Again, I always look at the positive,” said Robinson. “Those things that we committed, those are the things that we could correct. Missed free throws, turnovers, we controlled that. Like what I’m telling these guys, what doesn’t kill us will only make us better. Let’s enjoy that.”

Robinson commended his team for playing their all, with Paul Harris leading the way for the Fuel Masters despite a costly turnover and a missed free throw down the stretch in regulation. Aside from the usual suspects, Aljun Melecio and Nick Demusis also sparked the Fuel Masters in the contest.

Topex praises Aljun Melecio and Co.

“As painful as it is, we were just happy that we had the chance to win. We saw the fight in everyone. Everybody kept it going. We could have folded in overtime. Good games from our guys – Aljun, Nick Demusis, Paul were solid,” said Robinson.

“Sabi ko nga, I always look at those moments. Those are the things that are valued. Learn from that, watch it, and try to get better,” he said.

The loss was another heartbreaker for Phoenix, which dropped a 90-88 loss to Rain or Shine on a jumper by Rey Nambatac late in the game.

Still, Robinson is looking at the learnings the team got in the loss. For one, he also enjoyed the chess game against Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

“I always look at the big picture. Yes, it might be 4-0 but these opportunities give us grounded. I can’t do anything about it anymore. Rather than looking at that or try to blame whoever it is to blame, I always tell myself, what can I learn from this?” said Robinson.

“I really was enjoying coaching against coach Tim, playing against a chess match with the greatest coach right now. I cherish this opportunity because I’m learning from him. I always think about the big picture. I’m new in coaching. Sabi ko sa mga players, I’m sorry I made those mistakes. But we are going to get better,” said Robinson.

