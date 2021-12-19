LA Tenorio saves day as Ginebra outlasts Phoenix in OT thriller

LA Tenorio buried two big three-pointers late to lead Barangay Ginebra to a nail-biting 125-121 overtime win over Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Tenorio sent the game into an extra time by converting a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to the cheers of Ginebra fans at the Big Dome, capping the Gin Kings' comeback from a five-point deficit with less than a minute left in regulation.

The Barangay Ginebra veteran then sealed the win in overtime with a three-pointer with 9.2 seconds remaining that widened the lead to four - and enabled the Gin Kings to stay unbeaten through three games in the conference.

Justin Brownlee carries Ginebra in the absence of five mainstays led by Stanley Pringle.

“What a hard-fought game that was,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. "That was incredibly hard-fought."

Justin Brownlee tallied 31 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while Christian Standhardinger added 30 points and nine rebounds. Arvin Tolentino added 20 points for Ginebra including a steal and lay-up that cut the deficit to 112-111.

The Fuel Masters took a 112-107 lead after a three by rookie Aljun Melecio with 42.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. But misses from the free-throw line by Melecio and Paul Harris gave Ginebra the opening to fight back.

“We knew coming in against Phoenix, this is going to be a tough one for us. And they are a tough match-up too. They are quick and put a lot of pressure on us,” said Cone.

Tenorio saves day

Standhardinger scored two free throws to give Ginebra a 122-121 lead and Tenorio buried the three-pointer from right infront of the Ginebra bench that got the friendly roll to the delight of the 3,454 spectators inside the venue.

Harris contributed 26 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in his first game against Barangay Ginebra since he was replaced by Brownlee in the 2016 Governors’ Cup. Matthew Wright added 20 points.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 125 – Brownlee 31, Standhardinger 30, Tolentino 20, Thompson 17, Tenorio 15, J. Aguilar 9, Onwubere 3, Dillinger 0, Salado 0, Chan 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 121 – Harris 26, Wright 20, Perkins 19, Banchero 18, Melecio 15, Muyang 6, Demusis 6, Chua 4, Manganti 3, Garcia 2, Camacho 2, Jazul 0.

Quarters: 32-23; 56-54; 80-83; 114-114; 125-121.

